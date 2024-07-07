Triple H Asked About WWE Cooperating With Federal Government In The Vince McMahon Investigation

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the Money in the Bank post-show media scrum, where he was asked about a number of topics including the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the company, and John Laurinaitis and the company previously stating that they’re cooperating with the federal investigation of McMahon as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Triple H said, “I can’t talk about legal stuff at the moment.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)