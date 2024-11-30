Triple H Looks Back On The New Day’s Legacy And Journey In The WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared in a digital exclusive, where he talked about a number of topics including The New Day’s legacy and journey in the company and how they did it all on their own.

Triple H said, “You guys did that. Not to blow smoke, but I use that as an example for young guys all the time. ‘They are the examples.’ We didn’t write any of that sh*t. No one on our end was smart enough to go ‘Trombone. Pancakes.’ It just happened.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)