Triple H Provides Update On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status In 2025

While appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the current WWE status of his wife, Stephanie McMahon, following her departure from her roles in the company last year. Levesque provided some clarity, saying:

“I would love Steph back. She’ll always have a passion for this. Whether she decides to come in and do some stuff, I think she weighs that on her mind all the time. But it’s the ‘I want to do that, but I’ve got to give up all this time right now with my kids that I never get back again.’ That saying about you spend 80 percent of your time you’ll ever spend with your kids until they turn 18 and then it’s over, we’re very aware of that. And she’s enjoying her time with them very much so and giving that up will be a tough push right now. But again, you’ll see her around, maybe at Netflix.”



(quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)