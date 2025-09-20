Triple H Reveals Who He’d Face If He Returned To The Ring

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on Good Morning America to discuss a range of topics, including who he would choose to face if he were able to return to the ring for one final match.

Triple H said, “If I got back in at this point I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring.”

He continued, It’s hard for me to say. I think if — in this moment right now, a current superstar — if I could go back in time and do what I did in my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer.”

Triple H added, “Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar but branching out into Hollywood. He’s going to be a massive, massive [star].”

