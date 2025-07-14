Triple H Says Jelly Roll’s WWE Training Has Surprised Everyone

Following the July 12th, 2025 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the blockbuster tag team match of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul was officially confirmed for SummerSlam. After the WWE Evolution post-show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke at length about the unexpected yet highly anticipated in-ring debut of Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll.

Triple H revealed that Jelly Roll, a lifelong wrestling fan, has been lobbying for years to step into the WWE ring — and has now earned the opportunity through sheer dedication.

“Jelly has been a fan his whole life. He actually went to school for a brief period of time to try and become a wrestler before he became one of the biggest performing acts in the world,” Triple H said.

“He’s one of those guys living in the Performance Center and doing this every day. My hat’s off to him.”

Triple H confirmed that Jelly Roll has been training consistently at the WWE Performance Center, even while balancing his music career and weight loss journey.

“He told me a couple years ago, ‘Dude, I’m going to lose all this weight. I want to do something big with you guys.’ He’s done exactly what he said. We had him do some stuff in Vegas during WrestleMania week, and everyone there was like, ‘Wow. He gets this.’”

“He’s in the ring every day. He hasn’t complained once. He’s busting his ass, and I’m excited for him. He’s like a giddy kid.”

According to Triple H, the locker room response has been overwhelmingly positive. Stars like Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul were all eager to work with Jelly Roll.

“As soon as we mentioned this, those guys were like, ‘Oh my God, yeah. Let’s go.’ His excitement is infectious. I get videos every day of him training — and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It’s going to be incredible.”

The tag team bout at SummerSlam 2025 (August 2nd and 3rd) marks Jelly Roll’s first official match inside a WWE ring, following weeks of build-up on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The feud began when Logan Paul assisted Drew McIntyre during his match against Randy Orton, while Jelly Roll stood in Orton’s corner. A chaotic ringside brawl ensued, setting the stage for this unique celebrity-meets-wrestling tag team showdown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest updates on Jelly Roll’s WWE debut and SummerSlam coverage.