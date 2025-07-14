Report: WWE May Be Covering Pre-Existing Seth Rollins Injury With Storyline Exit

Following the abrupt ending of Seth Rollins’ match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the wrestling world has been buzzing with conflicting reports about the status of Rollins’ knee injury.

The incident occurred when Rollins attempted a springboard moonsault and appeared to tweak his knee on the landing. LA Knight capitalized immediately with a BFT for the win, and Rollins was assisted to the back by medical personnel.

While internal belief within WWE suggests Rollins suffered a legitimate injury, other sources have reported otherwise. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated:

“Levesque said that he’s getting examined in Birmingham tomorrow, and John Pollock was on his show and said that … he had been told a couple days earlier, I think it was on Thursday, that they were going to do this angle, and it was exactly what he was told.”

Meltzer clarified that while WWE personnel are insisting the injury is real, no one would outright deny Pollock’s version of events, suggesting some level of scripted planning may have been involved.

Co-host Bryan Alvarez offered another explanation — a middle ground that’s gaining traction behind the scenes.

“The reason these stories are conflicting is because he is hurt. But what happened on Saturday was a storyline, meaning he is hurt, but he did not get hurt on that spot. That spot was a cover for an injury that he has… He will be out of action for a little while, but they’re gonna say like, nine months, but he’ll be back much sooner than that.”

According to Alvarez, this plan would allow WWE to protect Rollins’ reputation, create sympathy with fans, and set up a surprise early return, potentially aligning with Rollins’ teased Money in the Bank cash-in.

As of Monday morning, Seth Rollins is expected to be examined by doctors in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is expected to provide a formal update on his condition during tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

With conflicting narratives and speculation running rampant, all eyes will be on Raw to see whether WWE confirms the injury as legitimate, a storyline, or both.

Stay with PWMania.com for continued coverage on this developing story.