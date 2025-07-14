Backstage News Coming Out Of WWE Evolution 2

WWE Evolution 2025 received rave reviews internally, with talents and officials alike said to be extremely pleased with how the all-women’s premium live event came off on Sunday, July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

One of the biggest talking points backstage was Naomi’s Money In The Bank cash-in during the night’s main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Naomi walked away with the WWE Women’s World Championship, and we’re told there was a lot of genuine happiness for her behind the scenes. Sources described her as a beloved locker room veteran whose contributions to the women’s division over the years are widely respected.

Following the event, the sentiment among many in WWE was that another Evolution event “needs to happen” based on the strength of Sunday’s show. However, we’re told that while enthusiasm is high, nothing has been officially scheduled. In fact, Paul “Triple H” Levesque indicated during the post-show media scrum that there’s no confirmation Evolution will become a yearly event moving forward.

Despite speculation online, Saraya was never booked for WWE Evolution. The former Paige in WWE is currently in Hawaii, as she noted on social media during the weekend.

There was also fan chatter about a possible AJ Lee appearance, largely due to WWE uploading multiple videos about her to their official YouTube channel recently—including a long-form “Story of AJ Lee” compilation. However, we’re told that had no connection to Evolution and that there were no plans for her to appear.

