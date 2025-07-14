Backstage Update On Saraya & AJ Lee Following WWE Evolution

With WWE Evolution 2 in the books, speculation about surprise appearances by Saraya and AJ Lee can officially be put to rest.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Saraya (formerly known as Paige) and AJ Lee were never scheduled to appear at the all-women’s premium live event in Atlanta. As PWMania.com previously reported, Saraya is currently in Hawaii, and her presence at the show was never discussed internally within WWE creative.

As for AJ Lee, who retired from in-ring action in 2015, sources confirmed that her name never came up in planning Evolution, despite recent WWE YouTube videos highlighting her career reigniting buzz among fans.

Fans began to speculate about potential surprise returns after Saraya posted support for the event on social media and WWE pushed AJ-related content across its digital platforms in the lead-up to Evolution.

Speculation intensified in the weeks prior, especially given that AJ’s husband, CM Punk, is active on WWE TV again. However, the latest report shuts down those hopes, at least for this event.

Despite the absence of those two former Divas Champions, WWE Evolution still delivered a star-studded night of celebration. Trish Stratus competed in a hard-fought match against Tiffany Stratton, Jazz and Ivory were backstage, and Cherry made her first WWE appearance in over a decade, reuniting with Natalya.

As of now, there’s no confirmation on whether AJ Lee or Saraya might appear at a future WWE event, but fan hopes for a return continue to live on.

