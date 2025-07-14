Gail Kim Slams Negative Comments About Legends’ Looks At WWE Evolution

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has spoken out publicly following Sunday night’s WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, issuing a strong response to the wave of negative comments directed toward the physical appearance of returning women’s wrestling legends.

In a heartfelt message shared via Twitter/X, Gail Kim called attention to a trend of body-shaming remarks made by fans online after the event. While many praised the in-ring performances and surprises, some took to social media to critique the appearance of the legends involved—a move Kim condemned.

“I’m noticing a lot of comments regarding the legends that were on Evolution last night,” Kim wrote. “It seems like a huge amount of comments are in regards to their aging and looks. That’s where all our dysmorphia comes from, which I still go through today.”

I’m noticing a lot of comments regarding the legends that were on Evolution last night. It seems like a huge amount of comments are in regards to their aging and looks. That’s where all our dysmorphia comes from which I still go through today. Think before you comment. (1/2) — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 14, 2025

Kim’s post shines a light on a long-standing issue in the wrestling industry—and society at large—regarding unrealistic appearance standards, especially for women.

Kim urged fans to consider the contributions of these women to the business rather than their appearance. She contrasted the excitement leading up to Evolution with the negativity that followed.

“Think before you comment,” she added. “Pre-PPV, people were just excited about who they could possibly see show up. Then when they see them, critiques on their looks. Please don’t do this. We are all human beings. Remember and celebrate what they gave to the business.”

Pre PPV, people were just excited about who they could possibly see show up. Then when they see them, critiques on their looks. Please don’t do this. We are all human beings. Remember and celebrate what they gave to the business. (2/2) — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 14, 2025

Several legends appeared at WWE Evolution 2025, including Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and Cherry, among others. Stratus even competed in a featured bout against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship, receiving widespread praise for her performance despite coming up short.

Backstage, numerous returning legends were celebrated by current talent and fans alike. However, Kim’s statement serves as a reminder of the respect these women deserve—not just for their past achievements, but for their enduring influence in professional wrestling.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more fallout from WWE Evolution 2025 and reactions across the wrestling world.