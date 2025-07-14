Photo: Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Evolution 2025

Among the many current and legendary WWE Superstars in attendance for WWE Evolution 2025, one unexpected face from the late 2000s era of women’s wrestling made a surprise backstage appearance—Cherry, who was last seen in WWE over 15 years ago.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Natalya posed backstage alongside her Dungeon Dolls tag team partner Maxxine Dupri and their former WWE colleague Cherry. The photo was taken at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, during Saturday night’s all-women’s premium live event.

The reunion was especially notable given that Cherry and Natalya had an on-screen rivalry during their time on WWE SmackDown in 2008.

Cherry first arrived in WWE as the valet for the 1950s throwback tag team Deuce ‘n Domino in 2006, quickly becoming a fan-favorite due to her unique look and throwback gimmick. She eventually transitioned into in-ring competition during WWE’s Divas era.

Her final televised match took place on the August 5, 2008, edition of SmackDown, where she teamed with Maria and Michelle McCool in a losing effort against Natalya, Maryse, and Victoria. She was released from her WWE contract later that year.

Her presence backstage at Evolution 2025 was a nostalgic treat for longtime fans of that era, even though she did not appear on screen during the show.

While catching up with Cherry, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri—collectively known as the Dungeon Dolls—were also part of the night’s Evolution Battle Royal, which determined the next challenger for a women’s world title.

Though both were ultimately eliminated, the match was won by Stephanie Vaquer, who now moves on to Clash in Paris on August 31 for a world championship opportunity.

