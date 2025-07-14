Triple H Talks Possibility Of Goldberg’s Son Joining WWE

One night after WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg wrestled his farewell match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the future of the Goldberg legacy—specifically, the potential of Goldberg’s son, Gage Goldberg, stepping into the WWE ring.

Speaking during the WWE Evolution post-show press conference, Triple H revealed that Gage Goldberg has expressed a serious interest in becoming a WWE Superstar should his professional football career not materialize.

“He probably won’t be the last Goldberg in the business,” Triple H said. “I can see this sparkle in Gage’s eyes, and he’s been very clear about it – if the NFL doesn’t work out, here he comes. So we’ll see.”

Gage, who was ringside for his father’s final match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, has long been seen as a potential second-generation star. His presence and enthusiasm during the event sparked conversation among fans and media alike about his wrestling aspirations.

While Gage is currently focused on pursuing an NFL career, he has publicly stated in the past that a WWE career is his “backup plan”—a sentiment his father, Goldberg, has openly endorsed.

If he does choose to follow in his father’s footsteps, Gage would be joining an elite list of second- and third-generation stars who have successfully created their own legacies in WWE, including Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, and Bron Breakker.

While Gage’s debut in WWE may not be imminent, Triple H’s comments confirm that the door is open for the next chapter in the Goldberg legacy. For now, fans will be keeping a close eye on Gage’s football journey—but the “next Goldberg” may not be too far away from stepping into the ring.

