Drew McIntyre Responds To Fan Backlash Over Logan Paul Alliance

Following the chaotic events of Saturday Night’s Main Event, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has officially aligned himself with United States Champion Logan Paul—a move that has already sparked controversy among fans online.

WWE announced that McIntyre and Paul will team up to take on Randy Orton and Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll in a high-profile tag team match at SummerSlam, taking place August 2–3.

The match was made after ringside tensions boiled over during McIntyre’s bout with Orton at SNME. With Logan Paul in McIntyre’s corner and Jelly Roll supporting Orton, a heated confrontation led to ringside chaos that ultimately distracted McIntyre and allowed Orton to hit an RKO for the win.

After the match, a furious McIntyre laid out Jelly Roll with a brutal Claymore Kick, setting the stage for the tag team clash at the summer spectacular.

The new alliance with Logan Paul hasn’t been warmly received by all fans. In response to online backlash, McIntyre took to Twitter, posting a photo of himself in his “Bored At Work” t-shirt alongside Paul and writing:

“The internet hates this already, which probably means it’s not actually that bad.”

He also included a link to his WWE Shop merchandise page, prompting fans to debate whether the remark was tongue-in-cheek or a genuine defense of the partnership.

The internet hates this already which probably means it’s not actually that bad. ➡️ https://t.co/tSuxxvN3f7 pic.twitter.com/IvpeaTW4Et — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 13, 2025

Though their alliance didn’t pay off immediately—Logan Paul’s altercation with Jelly Roll cost McIntyre a win at SNME—the duo now has a chance to rebound and make a statement at SummerSlam.

Can this unlikely team find chemistry and avenge their embarrassment, or will the team of Orton and Jelly Roll come out on top in one of the most unique matches of the summer?

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates and full coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025!