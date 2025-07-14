Backstage Reaction To Naomi’s WWE Championship Win

Following Sunday night’s all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event, backstage sources have revealed that the reaction within WWE has been overwhelmingly positive. The return of the landmark event was met with strong reviews from both talent and executives alike.

The main event saw Naomi defeat IYO SKY to become the new Women’s World Champion, a result that was described as a major “feel-good moment” behind the scenes.

According to PWInsider.com, Naomi is deeply respected within WWE, and her long-awaited world title victory was celebrated among both fellow Superstars and company leadership.

“There was a lot of happiness for Naomi,” one source noted, adding that the locker room views her as a “hard-working, beloved figure” whose championship win was seen as both earned and overdue.

Sources across WWE have echoed the sentiment that the Evolution 2025 event was a hit. The overall quality of the show, fan engagement, and media buzz reportedly exceeded internal expectations.

“The feeling is that they almost have to do another one now,” the report stated, referencing the positive momentum generated from the event. However, no future date or event confirmation has been made at this time.

In the days leading up to the event, fans speculated about surprise appearances by AJ Lee and Saraya (fka Paige). However, those rumors were quickly clarified post-show. Saraya was never scheduled to appear, as she is currently vacationing in Hawaii. AJ Lee was not involved either, despite recent appearances in WWE YouTube retrospectives. There were no creative plans for her return at this time.

The fallout from Evolution begins tonight on Monday Night Raw, with attention turning to Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Evolution Battle Royal. Vaquer is expected to appear on Raw and announce which champion she will challenge at the upcoming Clash in Paris premium live event, scheduled for August 31.

