Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match Set For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

During Monday night’s go-home episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on RAW, Penta and Rusev faced off in an Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match. However, the match ended in a no-contest when Los Americanos interrupted, leaving no #1 contender named for Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Title.

Later, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce caught Mysterio talking to Los Americanos and suspected he was in cahoots with them. Pearce informed Mysterio in a backstage segment that he would have to defend his title against both Penta and Rusev in a Triple Threat Match at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, November 1st, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.