Trish Stratus Addresses Her Match With Becky Lynch Not Being At WWE SummerSlam

Following WWE WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been feuding for several months.

Their first match took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the WWE Night of Champions premium live event. It came to an end when Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring to attack Lynch, resulting in Trish’s victory. They had a match earlier this month on Raw, but it ended when Stark rushed the ring to attack Lynch, resulting in a DQ. Later, they were booked in another Raw match, which ended in a double countout.

Prior to SummerSlam earlier this month, it was reported that WWE did not book the big blowoff match on the card because it would have “severely limited” time.

As a result, WWE saved it for this Saturday’s Payback PLE, where they’ll face off inside a steel cage.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the match not taking place at SummerSlam while speaking to The New York Post ahead of her match.

“At the end of the day, as long as we deliver, as long as we leave the fans entertained, satisfied, Stratus-fied that’s what my goal is to come here and do the things we never got to do, show them something they’ve never [seen] before.”