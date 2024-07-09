Trish Stratus Believes WWE Creative Is Not That Different Under Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics including how she believes the WWE creative process is not that different under Triple H than it was when Vince McMahon ran things.

Stratus said, “I don’t know, I think as a mature talent, one that’s been around for a long time like me, the creative process was quite the same. It was sort of about pitching the ideas, speaking about what we thought and I was able to execute sort of the timeline that I thought would be great and that I knew that I wanted to deliver and we were all on the same page with things. I was on the same page with Vince storyline wise except for that he didn’t want me to come back, he just thinks baby face, they’re never going to boo you. I’m like, ‘Yeah, they are.’ I think the process sort of seemed the same. There was a little bit changing of the guard that happened like wait, who do we talk to? That was a bit of a confusing time but besides that, it’s about how you handle your business I guess in a way. You talk to your writers, you figure out the storyline, you find the best way to execute it, and I found that it was pretty seamless for me.”

You can check out Stratus’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)