Trish Stratus Looks Back On Her Initial Signing With The WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics including initially signing with the company.

Stratus said, “I was a little discouraged but, ‘Okay hold on, let’s see if they do call, let me prepare the best possible package.’” “And so during that time I found out where Edge trained and I started wrestling.”

“Terry Taylor took my little promotional kit, put it on Jim Ross’s desk and said this is Trish Stratus, if you don’t want her, we’ll take her … when I sat down with Jim Ross, I remember one of the questions he said ‘you know it’s a very physical business,’ and I said yeah well I’ve been training for the last couple months and he was surprised to hear that because obviously I had no background in wrestling and I think that really kind of sent a little check mark on the interview.”

You can check out Stratus’ comments in the video below.