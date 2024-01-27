Two Big Free Agents Not Scheduled To Appear At Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

PWInsider.com reports that Mercedes Moné and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada are not scheduled to appear as surprise entrants at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event later tonight. This confirms a report made a little while back that both talents are expected to be AEW-bound, with Okada likely to show up at AEW Revolution and Moné in line for a big debut.

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar was set to be a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, but his link to the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit may derail those plans.