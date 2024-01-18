Two Championship Matches Made Official For NXT Vengeance Day 2024

This past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network saw the return of reigning WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov to the brand when he approached Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes backstage after they defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

Dragunov apologized to Williams for not being medically cleared to compete in their scheduled matchup at NXT New Year’s Evil and said he is now cleared. Their title match will take place at Vengeance Day 2024. Once Dragunov left, Hayes was upset with Williams as if they made it to the finals of the Dusty Classic, that match would also be happening at the NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE.

The main event of NXT saw Roxanne Perez win the 20-Woman Battle Royal With A Twist after surviving a Fatal 4-Way Match between herself, Kiana James, Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley, which means that she will now challenge WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria for her title at Vengeance Day.

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, February 4th from inside the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.