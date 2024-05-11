Two More Matches Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced that this week’s episode of Collision will see Brian Cage and the Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in action as well as “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa taking on Robyn Renegade in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are TNT Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland putting his title on the line against Kyle O’Reilly in a Cope Open Challenge, FTR’s Dax Harwood facing “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington in singles action, Blackpool Combat Club (“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli) taking on Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) in a tag team match and Shane Taylor Promotions’ Lee Moriarty battling “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in a singles match, with AEW International Champion Roderick Strong on commentary.