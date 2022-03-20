Undertaker Reveals Who He Would Like To See Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker talked about his WWE Hall of Fame induction and who he would like to see inducted, while speaking with DallasNews.com:

“There’s several. Off the top of my head, and this is going to sound really super political, but I believe my wife [Michelle McCool] should be in. She was one working in an era where women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now, and she fought so hard for the women to kind of get more of a spotlight put on them.”

“I think she deserves a nod. And, my goodness, there’s a laundry list of male talent that I can run off. But I’m just trying to get through this one. I’ve got to get this speech put together. Then, we’ll figure out who else goes in…I’ve got papers all over the place with notes and ideas. It’s been a while since I’ve had this kind of nervous energy, if you will.”