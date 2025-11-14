Undertaker To Host ‘Six Feet Under’ Live During WWE SNME Weekend In December

WWE issued the following:

TICKETS FOR “SIX FEET UNDER WITH THE UNDERTAKER” IN WASHINGTON, D.C. ON SALE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Live Episode of “Six Feet Under with The Undertaker” Set for Friday, December 12 at The Howard Theatre Prior to John Cena’s Final Match on December 13

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, November 19 at 10am ET/7am PT

Presale Access Begins Tuesday, November 18 at 10am ET/7am PT

November 14, 2025 – WWE, in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, today announced that tickets for the special edition of The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under with The Undertaker,” taking place Friday, December 12 at The Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. ahead of John Cena’s final match on December 13, will go on sale starting Wednesday, November 19 at 10am ET/7am PT via www.unionstagepresents.com/the-howard/.

“Six Feet Under with The Undertaker,” a WWE and Fanatics original production, will precede Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event from Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena. Hosted by “The Phenom,” the podcast features never-before-heard stories told by The Undertaker, in-depth conversations with WWE Superstars and Legends, and more.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting www.unionstagepresents.com/the-howard/ and using the code “PHENOM” starting Tuesday, November 18 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream in primetime exclusively on Peacock.

