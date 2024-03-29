Unseen Footage Of What Happened With The Rock And Cody Rhodes After WWE RAW Went Off-Air

The Rock warned Cody Rhodes that he would make him bleed at the start of Monday’s WWE Raw episode. That was the final segment of the show.

Rock beat Rhodes throughout the arena and threw him against a tour bus. Rhodes was bleeding from the forehead. Rock removed his weight-lifting belt, rubbed Cody’s blood on it, and stated, “I kept my promise to Mama Rhodes.”

The Rock took to Instagram to not only share behind-the-scenes footage of the attack, but also to note that he continued the attack despite being told by someone that they had gone off the air, as per storyline. He wrote:

“I hate constraints and bullshit rules – and just because some @wwe producer says, “clear” (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over) that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone great job.

It fucking pissed me off. I can’t shut my high emotions off just because a script says we’re done.

But even in this crazy fucking world of pro wrestling – this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments – telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get cancelled.

They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules.

It’s their way, or no way.

Fuck that.

I say it the way I want to say it.

I do it the way I want to do it.

My choice.

Our choice.

Fuck your “clear”

– Final Boss”