Upcoming Episode Of AEW Collision Will Be Taped Following Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new location for an upcoming live Dynamite and taped Collision episode.

On Wednesday, February 24, AEW will host the Dynamite event from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. On this date, the promotion will also tape Rampage for that Friday and Collision for that Saturday.

This is the final event before the AEW Revolution on March 3, 2024.

Here is the most recent AEW tour schedule:

AEW Collision: Saturday, December 23 – Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, December 27 – Addition Arena in Orlando, FL

AEW Worlds End PPV – Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 3 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

AEW Collision: Saturday, January 6 – Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 10 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL

AEW Collision: Saturday, January 13 – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 17 – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina

AEW Collision: Saturday, January 20 -Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 24 – Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

AEW Collision: Saturday, January 27 – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 31 – UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA

AEW Collision: Saturday, February 3 – Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, February 7 – Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

AEW Collision: Saturday, February 10 – Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, AZ

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, February 24 – Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

AEW Revolution: Sunday, March 3, 2023 – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 16 – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 20 – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 27 – Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 30 – Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 10 – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 8 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, May 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 10 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, CA