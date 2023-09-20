Update On AEW Ticket Sales Heading Into The 2023 Grand Slam Edition Of Dynamite

AEW has been all over New York City’s local media promoting tonight’s Dynamite: Grand Slam show. As a result, tickets have been selling very well. This week’s interviewees have included Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, TBS Champion Kris Statlander, and World Champion MJF.

Following Dynamite, they will tape matches for Rampage: Grand Slam.

On Monday, AEW had 7,493 tickets distributed while the 2022 Grand Slam had around 13,800 in attendance. WrestleTix noted the following about Tuesday’s ticket sales:

“A big media day involving MJF, Tony Khan and others appearing in the area led to an increase of 1,143 tickets distributed since yesterday’s update. They added several rows in sec 314-318 ($30 per). The top halves of sec 329-333 dropped off (this happened last year but they eventually came back) so those aren’t figured into the count yet.”

The complete Dynamite and Rampage: Grand Slam line-up is listed below.

AEW Dynamite / Rampage

Wed • Sep 20 • 7:30 PM

Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing, NY Available Tickets => 2,675

Current Setup => 11,311

Dynamite: Grand Slam

– MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

– Saraya vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

– ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. NJPW Strong

– Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston in a title vs. title match

– Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

– Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

Rampage: Grand Slam

– Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

– Mogul Embassy vs. Hangman Adam Page & Young Bucks for ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

– The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Dark Order for the AEW World Trios Championship