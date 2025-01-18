Update On Blair Davenport’s WWE SmackDown Status

Earlier this month, Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com reported that Blair Davenport was being considered for increased television time on SmackDown, particularly as part of the show’s new three-hour format. This week, Featherstone provided an update on her status via Twitter/X, emphasizing WWE’s plans to find the right storyline to showcase her effectively.

Featherstone reiterated that Davenport remains in discussions as a talent who could benefit from the expanded format:

“‘The right story will arise where she will shine. Landscape on SmackDown is very valuable.’ She has been in discussions as someone to benefit from the 3-hour format (which I already reported, but can confirm again). So, they are working on the right story to insert her in so she can be properly showcased.”

He added that fans should remain patient, as WWE is still finalizing how to best utilize her:

“It’s only been two weeks. Be patient. Sources within WWE are looking at her to be showcased, I reported what was told to me (them eyeing her), so that’s the status of it.”

With Davenport’s potential role still in development, fans can anticipate her eventual inclusion in a prominent storyline on SmackDown. WWE appears committed to ensuring her talent is highlighted in a meaningful way.