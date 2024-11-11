Update On Braun Strowman’s Upcoming Non-WWE Wrestling Appearance

GLCW announced the following:

WWE and Triple H have signed off on Braun Strowman appearing as a special guest referee at Blizzard Brawl on Saturday Night, December 7th at the Waukesha County Expo.

He will be the referee for the Newest Rockers (Al Snow & Kal Herro) managed by Marty Jannetty vs. Damien Sandow & Santino Marella managed by Doug Basham

All of the proceeds from his Meet & Greet will benefit the Neosha Dam Fund and Honor Middle School in Neosha

Tickets are available at BlizzardBrawl.com.