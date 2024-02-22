Update On Brock Lesnar’s Status In The WWE 2K24 Video Game

Despite being officially included in WWE 2K24, fans will not be able to play as Brock Lesnar as a character as Lesnar and Vince McMahon were not included in the game’s roster release.

Lesnar was previously dropped by WWE from its plans, which included matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40. He was also removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game and the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition cover.

The company’s decision to distance itself from Lesnar stems from a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon and WWE, which named a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion. On the same day that the suit was made public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the former champion.

Insider-Gaming’s Mike Straw reports that it was too late to completely remove Lesnar from the game, so he was made unplayable. Lesnar’s character remains in the game’s files.

It is possible that Lesnar will appear in minor ways in various game modes. According to the report, “The closest to an answer has been a rep passing along what the company says is “the full roster” with Lesnar not included.”

According to Fightful Select, WWE has also requested that Lesnar not be featured as a playable character in the game.

The standard edition of the game will be released on March 8 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, while those who pre-order the Deluxe or Forty Years of WrestleMania editions will have access starting March 5.