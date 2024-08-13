Update On Dragon Lee’s Absence From WWE Television

Former NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee competed on Monday night’s WWE Main Event against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser. According to Fightful, there is no news of Lee having injuries or issues with management that would explain why he has been absent from television.

Lee was scheduled to compete at WrestleMania XL, but was eventually replaced by Andrade El Idolo, who wrestled alongside WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day.

Lee has not appeared on WWE programming since June 17th.