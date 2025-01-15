Update On How Future AEW Programming Will Be Available On Max

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that archived episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision on Max will eventually be available commercial-free. However, receiving the updated episodes will take a little over a week.

Meltzer also noted that the replays available on Max will be the same as those shown internationally. Thus, instead of commercial breaks, viewers will be able to see what’s happening during the commercial breaks, similar to the European TV feeds, which go the entire length and air live.