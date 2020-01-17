Update On Impact Wrestling Being Banned From Twitch

As previously noted, Impact Wrestling was banned from the Twitch streaming service in what was believed to be due to the Rob Van Dam segment with his girlfriends in a bedroom.

A rep for the service issued a brief statement to PostWrestling.com:

“We don’t comment on individual bans, but I’d note that sexual content is not allowed on Twitch.”

Impact Wrestling is reportedly working with Twitch to get the ban lifted. The promotion made light of the situation with the following tweet: