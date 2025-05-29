Update On Injured AEW Star’s Status

Juice Robinson was backstage at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2025, but a return to the ring may still be some time away. According to Fightful Select, while Robinson was present at the event, his recovery timeline has been pushed back, and he is “further away from a return than originally anticipated.”

Robinson has been out of action since late 2024. He was originally announced as a participant in the AEW Continental Classic in November 2024, but was pulled from the tournament due to injury on December 3, and replaced by Komander.

His last televised match came on November 1, 2024, when he unsuccessfully challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on Rampage.

The nature of Robinson’s injury was later revealed to be a lumbar spine issue that required surgery. While fans were hopeful about an earlier return, current reports suggest AEW is not rushing his comeback.

We continue to wish Juice Robinson a full and speedy recovery.