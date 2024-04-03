Update On Joe Gacy Following Scary Spot On Tuesday’s WWE NXT

This week’s episode of NXT saw WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi face Joe Gacy in a non-title match. Femi won after the match took an unexpected and scary turn. At one point during the match, Femi picked Gacy up for a modified powerbomb, but Gacy landed hard on the back of his head. The referee then immediately stopped the match, as Gacy was clearly knocked out.

Fightful Select reports that the injury scare was legitimate and there was major concern that Gacy suffered a concussion on the scary spot. Gacy was able to walk to the back under his own power. The report also mentioned that the injury scare resulted in an angle between Femi, Josh Briggs and Dijak being pulled from the show.

Shortly after the match, Gacy went to NXT General Manager Ava’s office and asked for a match with Shawn Spears at Stand & Deliver, which Ava immediately made official.