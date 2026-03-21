Update On Josh Alexander After Knee Injury At AEW Collision Taping

Josh Alexander was reportedly helped to the back after suffering a knee injury during an All Elite Wrestling Collision taping in Fresno, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

The full severity of the injury has not yet been determined, as it had not been fully evaluated at the time of reporting. Meltzer noted that the knee issue has been a long-term concern, with Alexander having worked through it for several years.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said, “As of yesterday he had not gotten word on the severity of it, so we don’t know yet. Hopefully it’s not too bad, but he’s been working with a bad knee for six years, and I think that he kind of knew that at some point this would probably happen.”

He added, “The wear and tear when you work that style, you’re going to get injuries, and hopefully it’s not bad. Hopefully he doesn’t need surgery or anything and he’s not out for long, but we don’t know the answer yet.”

At this time, there is no official update on Alexander’s condition or how long he may be sidelined.