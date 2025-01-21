Update On Josh Alexander Finishing Up With TNA Wrestling

During Sunday night’s TNA Wrestling Genesis PPV event, Mike Santana defeated Josh Alexander in a highly physical I Quit Match, which led to Alexander quitting not only the match but also the company.

According to PWInsider.com, Alexander is still set to appear at this week’s TNA iMPACT tapings in San Antonio, Texas, and this upcoming TV taping is expected to be his last appearance with TNA, that is unless he reconsiders his decision to stay with the company.

Alexander’s TNA contract expires in mid-February, and he is expected to leave the company soon.