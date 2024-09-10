Update On Kairi Sane Following Recent Injury

Last week’s post-WWE Bash in Berlin episode of RAW saw Kairi Sane get busted open in a Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match with IYO SKY against The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn).

PWInsider.com reported that Sane received stitches backstage immediately following the match from the medical team. A “thumbs up” emoji was then posted on social media, indicating she is okay despite the wound.

Sane took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared a new photo of the cut on her face after it was cleaned up and stitches were put in.

You can check out Sane’s post below.