Update On Kairi Sane Following Recent Injury

Last week’s post-WWE Bash in Berlin episode of RAW saw Kairi Sane get busted open in a Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match with IYO SKY against The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn).
PWInsider.com reported that Sane received stitches backstage immediately following the match from the medical team. A “thumbs up” emoji was then posted on social media, indicating she is okay despite the wound.
Sane took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared a new photo of the cut on her face after it was cleaned up and stitches were put in.
You can check out Sane’s post below.
🪡🏴☠️👍🏻#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h6Z28G1tPA
— Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) September 9, 2024