Update on PPV Buy Estimates for AEW Full Gear

The AEW Full Gear event took place on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in.

“The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000 buys,” Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “although if you go by the hard television numbers we have, that current estimate may be low and the final number could wind up significantly higher.”

This is a 16.2% increase over All Out, a 24.3% increase over Forbidden Door, and a 9.3% decrease over Double or Nothing.

Forbidden Door drew exactly 140,000, and All Out was estimated to draw 140,000 as well, though final numbers could be higher.