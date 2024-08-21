Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule

WWE has changed Roman Reigns’ schedule with the company.

At SummerSlam, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was facing Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match, Reigns returned to balance the odds and delivered the Superman blow to Solo, followed by the spear, before leaving the ring.

Rhodes got over with the Cross Rhodes to win. The following week, on SmackDown in Tulsa, Reigns returned to lay out The Bloodline. On last Friday’s SmackDown, Solo and Reigns got physical with Reigns getting the upper hand.

However, Jacob Fatu appeared and attacked Reigns. The Bloodline knocked Reigns out with a powerbomb through the announce table to end the show.

Reigns was announced a few weeks ago for the September 13 episode of SmackDown, which would air from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. This momentous show will be the first to air on the USA Network when WWE departs FOX.

However, Reigns is no longer listed as appearing at the event on WWE.com. As of this writing, Reigns has not been announced for any future SmackDown events.

It’s unknown what happened, but he could be added back to the list.