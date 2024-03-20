Update On Speculation Surrounding AJ Lee Possibly Returning To WWE

The possibility of CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee’s return to WWE has been the subject of much online speculation ever since CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series 2023. AJ, a former women’s champion, hasn’t wrestled for WWE since 2015.

Aaron Varble of SEScoops.com stated, “There’s a new story about AJ Lee’s WWE return going around. So, I have a new answer, but it’s one you probably don’t want to hear. I am told that there have been no talks with or about AJ Lee making a WWE return. I am told that, ‘She’s very well liked, and respected. Just not a topic at the moment.’”

It was also stated that if AJ returns to WWE, she would prefer “a memorable return rather than a one-time appearance.”