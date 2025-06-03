Backstage Update On Kota Ibushi’s AEW Absence

Kota Ibushi remains absent from AEW programming, and a new report from Fightful Select has shed light on the reasons behind the international star’s continued time away.

According to the report, while Ibushi is currently working on his visa, that is not the sole factor in his prolonged absence. Sources indicate that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has also taken time to heal up from multiple injuries sustained over the past year.

Ibushi last wrestled for AEW on the March 13, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed with Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page to defeat The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage & Kaun) in a six-man tag team match.

He was originally scheduled to participate in the AEW Continental Classic tournament in November 2023, but was pulled due to injury prior to the opening round.

As of now, no official return date has been announced, but Fightful notes that Ibushi’s recovery and visa process are both progressing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Ibushi’s AEW status and return timeline.