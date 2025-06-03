Update On Deonna Purrazzo’s Health

Fightful Select has clarified a misunderstanding stemming from a widely shared interview last fall regarding Deonna Purrazzo’s health. The interview, originally recorded in September 2024, saw “The Virtuosa” discuss dealing with bulging discs, which many fans interpreted as a current issue.

However, the report confirms that Purrazzo is not presently sidelined with any injury and is actively part of the AEW roster.

Additionally, Fightful conducted a more recent interview with Purrazzo that is slated to drop later this week. In that conversation, she expressed a desire to re-establish a tag team presence in AEW’s women’s division.

“She told us that she would love to bring the Vendetta back to an AEW tag team division,” Fightful noted, referencing the former tag team name.

Purrazzo has been a featured competitor in AEW since joining earlier this year, and this latest update should ease fan concerns while building anticipation for what’s next.

