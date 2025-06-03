Chris Masters Says He’s “Always Open” To WWE Or AEW Opportunity

Pro wrestling veteran Chris Masters appeared on the Italian Wrestling Channel to discuss various topics, including the possibility of signing with a major promotion such as WWE or AEW.

Masters said, “Yeah, I mean I’m always open to that. It’s just — it’s not really up to me. I guess I could make a phone call, but I just kind of figured that if they were interested in having me for anything, they might reach out. WWE knows how to reach me. I’d be open to AEW as well.”

You can check out Masters’ comments in the video below.

