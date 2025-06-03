Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Return

Following the recent conclusion of Fozzy’s tour, fans have been wondering when Chris Jericho might resurface on AEW television. According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, however, there’s currently “nothing on the table” for an imminent return.

“Nothing really new with Jericho, other than he played at Crusher Fest on Saturday [May 31, 2025],” Meltzer reported.

Jericho, a former AEW World Champion and one of the promotion’s original cornerstones, has remained absent from in-ring action while focusing on other commitments. Meltzer continued:

“No, his Fozzy tour is over, so right now, he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone—a couple of TV shows that he filmed. But as far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now.”

While Jericho has technically remained available during his band’s touring schedule—particularly with Wednesdays open—Meltzer noted that the veteran opted for a “break” from wrestling during this stretch.

Jericho last appeared on AEW programming earlier this year, and it remains to be seen what creative direction—if any—awaits “The Ocho” upon his return.

