Cody Rhodes Names Dustin Rhodes As Best In-Ring Wrestler In Rhodes Family

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on WFAN Radio to discuss various topics, including who he considers the best wrestler in the Rhodes family.

Cody Rhodes said, “Of the three, the best wrestler is Chicken [Dustin], my brother. I say wrestler in terms of his in-ring is as sharp, even at 50-something, as anybody.”

He added, “Best overall, I’m going to say me. Everyone is very different.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

