AEW Star Signs New Five-Year Contract

AEW star “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard will be sticking with All Elite Wrestling for years to come.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW sources have confirmed that Menard has signed a new five-year deal with the promotion.

His previous contract was set to expire around the upcoming All In pay-per-view, but the new agreement will keep him with AEW through the summer of 2030. The report adds that Menard was “ecstatic to stay” with the company.

Over the past year, Menard has shifted into a semi-active wrestling role. While he still occasionally teams with longtime partner Angelo Parker, he has wrestled only a handful of matches in 2025.

Instead, Menard has become a regular commentary team member across AEW programming and is regarded as a well-liked, positive presence in the locker room, offering a veteran perspective behind the scenes.