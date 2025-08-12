Dustin Rhodes Provides Update Ahead Of Double Knee Replacement Surgery

AEW star Dustin “The Natural” Rhodes has provided fans with a positive update as he prepares for major double knee replacement surgery on August 21.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Rhodes revealed that a pre-op procedure has temporarily eased his pain.

He stated, “Pre Op work being done on my knees today. Iovera shots in the nerves hurts like a b*tch. But now my knees feel no pain at the moment. Can’t wait for August 21st to get here. Tired of this pain. Plus the hole in my leg is almost healed thank God.”

The “hole” he referred to was part of a recent storyline injury from the July 31 episode of AEW Collision, when Kyle Fletcher attacked his leg with a screwdriver during their TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight. The angle was used to write Rhodes off TV.

Following that match, Rhodes announced he would be undergoing a “very invasive major surgery” but assured fans that this is “NOT THE END” of his in-ring career.

Rhodes remains a multi-time champion in ROH, currently holding both the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

ROH has not yet revealed plans for the titles during his recovery.