Update on The Rock’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumored to be Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 opponent, with Rock possibly winning the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match to “earn” his unified WWE Universal title shot.

In an update, according to a WWE source, discussions are still ongoing, but nothing has been confirmed. There are ideas for Rock to appear in the Royal Rumble, ideas for him not to appear in the Rumble, and ideas for him to appear somewhere other than Rumble. Until a deal is reached, nothing has been set in stone.

While Rock’s status for the Rumble remains up in the air, another potential teaser for Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 39 has surfaced.