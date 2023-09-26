Update On Ticket Sales For The 2023 WWE NXT No Mercy Event

WWE will be holding their 2023 WWE NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30 from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, California, with WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes putting his WWE NXT Championship on the line against Ilja Dragunov in the main event.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 4,035 tickets and there are 983 tickets left, while the total seating capacity is 5,018.

The 2023 WWE NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event will also see WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch defend her WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio defend his WWE NXT North American Championship against an opponent that has yet to be determined, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defend his WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship against the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament winner and Baron Corbin take on Bron Breakker in a Singles Match.

You can check out the tweet below: