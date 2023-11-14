Update On Ticket Sales For This Week’s AEW Dynamite In Ontario, CA.

This week’s AEW Dynamite in Ontario, California is a hot ticket.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 3,121 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. on Wednesday night, November 15, 2023.

There are only 558 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 3,679 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is the “Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight” with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita, plus Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy and HOOK, the latest from AEW Champion & ROH Tag-Team Champion MJF and more.

