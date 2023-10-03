Update On Ticket Sales For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/4/2023)

AEW is venturing into Nick and Nate Diaz Country this week.

Ahead of the special four-year anniversary of the weekly AEW Dynamite program in the hometown of the aforementioned legendary MMA / UFC brothers, tickets are still available.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 2,795 tickets for this week’s special anniversary edition of Dynamite, which emanates from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

881 tickets are reportedly still available for Wednesday’s show, which is set up for an arena-configuration that fits a total capacity of 3,676 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite four-year anniversary show on Wednesday night in Stockton, CA. is Adam Copeland’s Dynamite debut, Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara, AEW International Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson, as well as an appearance by Bullet Club Gold.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.